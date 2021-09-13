Shimla-Kharar NH blocked after landslide in Shimla

The Kharar-Shimla National Highway number 205 was blocked due to a landslide at Ghandal in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla district on Monday, a Disaster Management official said. The vehicular movement on NH 205 has been disrupted due to the landslide near Judicial Academy, Ghandal, Himachal's Disaster Management Director Sudesh Kumar Mokhta said. The traffic has been diverted to the Ghanahtti-Nalhatti-Kali Hatti route, he added.

