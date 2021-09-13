Left Menu

Railway minister promises train service to Kashmir before 2024

The 272-km railway line is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore by the northern railway.Gangal said that the first section connecting Udhampur to Katra and the third section between Banihal and Baramulla have been completed with both the sections operational.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 13-09-2021 23:59 IST | Created: 13-09-2021 23:57 IST
Railway minister promises train service to Kashmir before 2024
File Photo Image Credit: Twitter(@AshwiniVaishnaw)
  • Country:
  • India

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday promised that rail link with the Kashmir Valley would be open to the public before 2024, an official spokesperson said. He said systematic surveys are being undertaken to link the remotest regions of the country through mobile and internet connectivity. The minister, who visited the Jammu railway station and a community service centre (CSC) here, took stock of the facilities being provided to the public. His visit is part of the public outreach initiative of the Union government for Jammu and Kashmir.

The railway minister assured that rail link with Kashmir would be open to the public before 2024, the spokesperson said.

He also inspected the Jammu railway station and studied the upgradation plan for the Jammu and Kathua railway stations. Vaishnaw assured that appropriate steps would be taken to facilitate pilgrims and tourists reaching Jammu and beyond through the railways. On February 14, former railway minister Piyush Goyal had set the target for completion of the Katra-Qazigund track project by next year. ''Reviewed the progress of Udhampur Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link project in Jammu and Kashmir and deliberated ways for early execution. The project will be completed by 2022 and will facilitate ease of transport for the people of Jammu and Kashmir,'' Goyal had tweeted.

On December 28, 2020, Northern Railway General Manager Ashutosh Gangal had set the target for completion of the project by December 2022.

''The prestigious project will be completed by the end of 2022,'' Gangal had said. The 272-km railway line is being undertaken at an estimated cost of Rs 28,000 crore by the northern railway.

Gangal said that the first section connecting Udhampur to Katra and the third section between Banihal and Baramulla have been completed with both the sections operational. The work to complete the most difficult Katra-Banihal section is going as per schedule, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
2
Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

Infosys and Microsoft to accelerate Ausgrid's cloud transformation journey

 Australia
3
Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-19 cases; U.S. administers 380.2 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines - CDC and more

Health News Roundup: Australia's New South Wales reports 1,257 local COVID-1...

 Global
4
WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

WHO Logistics Hub in Dubai delivers medical supplies to Ethiopia

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021