Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister
The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the samadhi of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there.
The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the conservation and development of the 12th century Udgir Fort in Latur, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode has said.
The fund will be used to conduct a structural audit of the fort, excavation in a scientific manner, cleaning of the fort structure and walls, its conservation, and development of amenities for tourists, the minister said in a release issued on Monday night. The fort, located in Latur district, over 250 km from Aurangabad, is believed to have been built in the pre-Bahamani age (12th century). The monument is famous for the historic war between the Marathas and Nizams in 1760. The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the 'samadhi' of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there.
