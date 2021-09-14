Left Menu

Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister

The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the samadhi of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 14-09-2021 11:46 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 11:38 IST
Rs 5 cr sanctioned for conservation of Latur's Udgir Fort: Maha minister
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Maharashtra government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore for the conservation and development of the 12th century Udgir Fort in Latur, Minister of State for Environment Sanjay Bansode has said.

The fund will be used to conduct a structural audit of the fort, excavation in a scientific manner, cleaning of the fort structure and walls, its conservation, and development of amenities for tourists, the minister said in a release issued on Monday night. The fort, located in Latur district, over 250 km from Aurangabad, is believed to have been built in the pre-Bahamani age (12th century). The monument is famous for the historic war between the Marathas and Nizams in 1760. The fort is surrounded by a 40-feet-deep trench and the 'samadhi' of Hindu saint Udgir Maharaj is located there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
2
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

Greaves Cotton launches multi-brand EV retail store AutoEVmart in Bengaluru

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021