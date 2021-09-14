Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower; JD Sports jumps

London's FTSE 100 edged lower on Tuesday, dragged by heavyweight metals and banking stocks, while JD Sports Fashion jumped to the top of the index after reporting strong earnings. The blue-chip index fell 0.2%, with miners and banking stocks dropping 1% each.

Miners Rio Tinto, Anglo American, and BHP Group were also under pressure after Barclays cut its price targets on the stocks. The domestically focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index traded 0.1% higher as official figures showed British employers added record a of 241,000 staff to their payrolls last month, taking the total number of payrolled employees to pre-pandemic levels.

JD Sports Fashion gained 7.2% after Britain's largest sportswear retailer reported record earnings for the first half on robust demand for sneakers and sportswear. Portmeirion added 4% as the homewares retailer plans to resume dividend payouts this year after reporting record revenue.

