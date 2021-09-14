Iranian tanker spotted in Syria discharging gasoil for Lebanon -TankerTrackers.com

TankerTrackers.com has visual confirmation that an Iranian tanker is discharging gasoil in Syria's Banyas port which is destined for neighbouring Lebanon, the online oil shipment tracking service said on Tuesday. "Unable to deliver directly by sea to Lebanon due to sanctions, the vessel went instead to Banyas, Syria, for land transfer," the firm said on Twitter.

It will require 1,310 trucks to transport the cargo to Lebanon, it added. Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, leader of Lebanon's armed Shi'ite movement Hezbollah, said on Monday that a first ship carrying Iranian fuel oil to help Lebanon through its financial crisis had docked in Syria on Sunday and the shipment should reach Lebanon by Thursday.

