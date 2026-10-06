UNESCO Backs Syrian Journalists to Build Trust, Fight Falsehoods and Broaden Voices

Reliable information gives people a stronger basis for understanding events, making decisions and participating in their communities, making the skills behind responsible reporting an important part of Syria's recovery. UNESCO is working with national partners to strengthen media practices through training that connects fact-checking and digital verification with ethical reporting, crisis communication and greater representation of people whose experiences can be overlooked.

A recent initiative implemented with the Al-Jazeera Media Institute delivered eight training activities across Damascus, Aleppo, Idlib and Tartous, reaching 139 journalists, editors, government spokespersons and media directors. The activities addressed the responsibilities of newsrooms and public communication teams, with dedicated attention to reporting on the stories and rights of people with disabilities.

Giving newsrooms stronger tools to verify information

Fact-checking and digital verification formed a substantial part of the initiative, with 73 journalists trained in fact-checking and open-source intelligence, known as OSINT, tools. These skills support the work of examining information before publication, helping reporters make more informed judgments about the material they encounter and strengthening the practices on which reliable journalism depends.

Specialised newsroom training reached 16 journalists and editors from SANA, strengthening institutional practices alongside individual skills. Crisis management workshops brought together 31 government communication officials and media directors, focusing attention on the communication responsibilities that arise during difficult situations. The combination of newsroom training and crisis communication support reflects the different roles involved in producing and sharing information with the public.

Making disability rights part of everyday reporting

A dedicated inclusive journalism course brought together 19 journalists, including journalists with disabilities, to strengthen more representative reporting. Training focused on covering the stories and rights of people with disabilities, placing inclusion within journalistic practice and giving participants an opportunity to consider how their reporting represents the people and communities they cover.

The participation of journalists with disabilities brought their perspectives into the training itself, connecting the discussion of representation with the experiences of people working in the profession. UNESCO's wider focus on ethical and inclusive journalism places responsibility for accurate reporting alongside the need to make space for a broader range of voices, strengthening the relationship between media professionalism and public access to information.

Helping audiences question information and protecting shared memory

UNESCO's work extends to audiences and communities through Media and Information Literacy, which promotes critical thinking and resilience to disinformation. The organisation is exploring support for a sustainable national policy and strategy in this area, connecting the skills people need to assess information with the possibility of longer-term national support.

An inter-agency effort to support the development of a national action plan against hate speech is drawing on UNESCO's expertise, with discussions involving government institutions, media, civil society, syndicates, academia and other stakeholders. Bringing these groups into the process recognises that responses to harmful information require participation across different parts of society, with the proposed plan providing a focus for that shared work.

Preserving information is another part of the effort, with an assessment of endangered documentary heritage at the Damascus Museum drawing attention to archives and their role in safeguarding Syria's collective memory. This work connects the protection of historical records with recovery, recognising the importance of keeping documentary heritage available alongside efforts to improve the information people receive today.

Across these activities, UNESCO is working with Syrian partners to strengthen information integrity, professional media practices, inclusive reporting and access to reliable information. Training for journalists and communication officials, support for public media literacy, discussions on hate speech and attention to documentary heritage form part of a broader commitment to Syria's recovery and resilience.