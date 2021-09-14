Left Menu

Vijaya Diagnostic shares jump nearly 17 pc in debut trade

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd jumped nearly 17 per cent at the close of trade in its market debut on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 531.The stock is listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 per cent compared to the issue price on the BSE.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 18:01 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 18:01 IST
Vijaya Diagnostic shares jump nearly 17 pc in debut trade
  • Country:
  • India

Shares of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre Ltd jumped nearly 17 per cent at the close of trade in its market debut on Tuesday against the issue price of Rs 531.

The stock is listed at Rs 542.30, registering a gain of 2.12 per cent compared to the issue price on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 22.55 per cent to Rs 650.75. It closed at Rs 619.30, a gain of 16.62 per cent.

On the NSE, it is listed at Rs 540, up 1.69 per cent. The stock jumped 16.77 per cent to close at Rs 620.10.

In traded volume terms, 15.49 lakh shares of the company were traded at the BSE and over 2.21 crore units at the NSE during the day.

The initial public offer of Vijaya Diagnostic Centre was subscribed 4.54 times earlier this month.

The Rs 1,895-crore initial public offer was entirely an offer for sale of up to 3,56,88,064 equity shares.

The price range for the offer was Rs 522-531 per share.

Vijaya Diagnostic Centre offers pathology and radiology testing services through 80 diagnostic centres and 11 reference laboratories across 13 cities and towns in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, National Capital Region and Kolkata.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

Super 30's Anand Kumar conferred with Swami Brahmanand Award 2021

 India
2
YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

YouTube shutting down Discord's most popular music bot, Rhythm

 United States
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into orbit; 'Flying Dragon' roamed the southern skies too, scientists say and more

Science News Roundup: SpaceX prepares to send first all-civilian crew into o...

 Global
4
Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

Researchers find prehistoric primates had sweet tooth

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021