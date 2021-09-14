Grand Launch of Whiteland Corporation, Real Estate Venture in Gurugram

The launch event witnessed logo unveiling in presence of dignified guests Gurugram, Haryana, India (NewsVoir) Whiteland Corporation, a real estate development company founded by industry stalwart, Mr. Navdeep JP Sardana is all set to enrich the lives of people and communities by developing inspiring and sustainable real estate projects. The company driven by its tagline ‘Commitment to Excellence’ aspires to transform the realm of real estate by setting benchmarks in terms of product quality, transparency and clientele experience. A highly thoughtful company logo embedded with White and Blue elements clearly depicts intent of company to be Compliant & Professional in its approach along with the grandness of its development plans while connected with Mother Earth i.e. landbanks. The ethos of company were visible throughout the programme wherein lamp lighting was done by the CMD, Whiteland along with his brother, Mr. Kamal Sardana in presence of parents. The Chief Guest Chaudhary Dharambir Singh, MP, BJP, Bhiwani who hails from the roots of the founder’s family graced the occasion and showered his blessings along with Mrs. Madhu Azad, Mayor Gurugram. Mr. Naveen Goyal, State Head, Department of Environment Protection- Haryana belonging to the same alma matter as of founder was also present during the entire event. Whiteland has acquired prime land banks at prominent locations which are fast developing residential cum commercial areas in Gurugram, planning to transform them into landmark destinations. The company’s vision is to develop high quality projects in the years to come while adhering to all commitments and compliances. Whiteland is committed to change the face of realty, by launching one project every alternate year with the focus on trust and transparency. The company plans to create growth corridors in the country especially Gurugram with estimated turnover of Rs. 7500-8000 cr in next 10 years as covered by Sumit Chaudhary, Head of Finance & Planning &GaganMohla,Head of Sales. The upcoming projects will be situated at a strategic locations, equipped with new age technologies and features. The company is associating with most trusted and renowned names globally in the field of architecture, design and construction. The company has already gained massive expertise by developing townships at certain locations in Haryana displaying world class designing and quality standards at a limited scale. The launch of the company also drew massive support and strength from all eminent builders of Delhi NCR namely M3M, DLF India, Adani Group, Mahindra Lifespaces,VatikaGroup,Pioneer Urban, Silverglades, AIPL, Bharti Realty &ReachPro Group, Bhutani Infra. The promoters and chief officials of captioned companies personally extended support by attending the event. Many HNI and prestigious personalities along with leading channel partners of Real Estate industry also attended the event. The most touching aspect of the evening was pledge of Mr. Navdeep JP Sardana, CMD Whiteland in front of his father and young son to deliver all the commitments made to the entire ecosystem of clients, channel partners, vendors and all associates in the most earnest way. The humble and professional approach drew a huge applause from the entire gathering. The social evening was marked with scintillating performance of the most admired Punjabi singer, Guru Randhawa. The crowd was seen dancing and enjoying to the chartbuster hits of the Singer. Image: Whiteland Founder's family lighting the auspicious lamp to mark prosperous beginning PWR PWR

