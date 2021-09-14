Tata Capital Tuesday launched Loan Against Mutual Funds' (LAMF), an industry first end-to-end digital offering.

Customers can avail quick and hassle-free loans ranging from Rs 5 lakh and Rs 2 crore, the company said in a release.

The digital loan offering is provided against a wide range of equity and debt schemes across mutual funds. Customers can avail of the loan amount by marking a lien on the mutual fund units which are managed by various asset management companies, it said.

* * * Paradip Port Trust observes Rajbhasa Diwas New Delhi: Coinciding with Azadi Ka Amrit Mahostav celebrations, Rajbhasa Diwas was observed by the Paradip Port Trust (PPT), the Centre on a Tuesday said.

PPT Deputy Chairman A K Bose administered the Rajbhasha pledge to head of departments (HoDs), deputy HoDs and other senior officials in the board room. Similarly, the Rajbhasha pledge was also administered in the offices by respective controlling authority.

The Rajbhasa Diwas is celebrated on September 14 every year as Rajbhasa was adopted by the Constitution as the Official Language of the country on this day in 1949. From the day of adoption, Rajbhasha is being used in all central government offices and spreading its cultural heritage and values among the people of the country and abroad, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways said in a statement.

