Finnish dairy firm Valio enters into distribution partnership with DKSH for SE Asian market

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 14-09-2021 22:29 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 22:29 IST
Finnish dairy and food company Valio has entered into a distribution agreement with DKSH for its special milk powders in the South East Asian market.

Through this new partnership, Valio aims to pursue growth for its dairy-based ingredients, which are ideal for special nutrition segments such as the elderly and athletes, as per a joint statement.

''Valio and DKSH see a lot of collaboration potential in the market for various gut-friendly, value-added, and wellness products,'' it added.

The global health and wellness trend is driving the demand for milk-based products in Asia and consumers are interested in healthy and natural products that support well-being and have high nutritional value.

Valio, a Finnish dairy and food company owned by 4,300 dairy farmers, has operated in the South East Asian market for years. It has conducted scientific research on the properties of milk for more than 100 years. The majority of the population in South-East Asia are not able to enjoy dairy products because of the lactose in milk. Valio has always been interested in people's health and has strived to develop science- and research-based products that promote wellness, it said. ''It was natural for us to partner with DKSH because they have a strong foothold in Asia and long-term expertise in the food and beverage segment. ''With our products, they also have the ability to help their customers to develop new kinds of products for new target groups and thus to grow their market share in new segments,'' said Timo Pajari, Senior Vice President heading Valio’s international sales of special milk powders.

As a result of this collaboration, Valio’s special milk powders will be now available in Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Singapore.

''The products will be advantageous to our large customer base in Asia due to their protein content, taste and other benefits. We look forward to increasing our market coverage with Valio in the region,'' said DKSH Vice President Global Food & Beverage Ingredients, Cesar Saez.

