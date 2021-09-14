A total of 114 escaped inmates from Nigeria's Kogi state prison recaptured
A total of 114 inmates that escaped from Nigeria's Kogi state prison have been recaptured, the prison service said in a statement on Tuesday.
Gunmen attacked a jail in the south-central Nigerian town late on Sunday and freed 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison.
