A total of 114 escaped inmates from Nigeria's Kogi state prison recaptured

Reuters | Abuja | Updated: 14-09-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 14-09-2021 23:11 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel
  • Country:
  • Nigeria

A total of 114 inmates that escaped from Nigeria's Kogi state prison have been recaptured, the prison service said in a statement on Tuesday.

Gunmen attacked a jail in the south-central Nigerian town late on Sunday and freed 266 inmates - almost everyone in the prison.

