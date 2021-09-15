Amazon-backed startup Rivian starts production of electric pick-up

Left Menu

Amazon.com Inc-backed Rivian's first electric pick-up has rolled off the production line, the company's chief executive said on Tuesday. This makes Rivian the first to bring an electric pick-up to the market, ahead of Tesla Inc, General Motors and other players. "This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal," founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RJScaringe, which included images of Rivian's R1T electric pick-up truck at its plant in Normal, Illinois.

Reuters | Updated: 15-09-2021 04:25 IST
"This morning our first customer vehicle drove off our production line in Normal," founder and Chief Executive Officer RJ Scaringe said in a tweet https://twitter.com/RJScaringe, which included images of Rivian's R1T electric pick-up truck at its plant in Normal, Illinois. Tesla boss Elon Musk in July offered no timeframe for when the automaker would start mass production of its much-anticipated Cybertruck.

Rivian declined to comment beyond Scaringe's tweet. In August, Rivian said it has confidentially filed paperwork with regulators for an initial public offering. Two sources had told Reuters that the company will seek a valuation of around $70-80 billion at the time of its IPO.

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

