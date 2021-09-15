Institute of Risk Management Declares Results for August 2021 Level-1 Examination in India

Institute of Risk Management (IRM), the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications, recently announced the results of the August 2021 Level-1 examination for India. Komalpreet Kaur Kalra, a student from KC College, Mumbai, and Sakshi Verma, Senior Associate-ERM, Mindtree Limited, secured All-India rank with 74.3% and 72.8% respectively.

Commending all the successful candidates, Kosha Shah, IRMCert, Head - Academics, India Affiliate, Institute of Risk Management, said: ''Congratulations to all the candidates for their well-deserved success in clearing the Level-1 examinations. It's extremely encouraging to see two female All-India rank holders. With the growing recognition of enterprise-wide risk management across sectors, there is a high demand for risk-intelligent professionals. IRM's globally recognized qualifications have opened up a plethora of career opportunities for students and professionals, helping them create their own growth trajectory in the industry of their choice. Our holistic ERM curriculum ensures that candidates have a thorough grounding in global frameworks and risk-based thinking. I wish all the candidates immense success as they prepare for the next examination and complete all Levels up to Certified Fellowship (CFIRM).'' On her success, Komalpreet Kaur Kalra, Economics undergraduate student, KC College, Mumbai, said, ''IRM's study material provided me with knowledge of versatile frameworks to tackle all kinds of risks in an organization. The insights taught during these study sessions were absolutely practical and relevant in today's world. IRM's Level 1 exam tests you on real-life case studies, which makes it completely application-based and fun to learn.'' Expressing her joy, Sakshi Verma, Senior Associate, Enterprise Risk Management, Mindtree Ltd., said, 'My journey of IRM's Level 1, right from day one till the time I gave the exam, was very fulfilling and enriching. Coming from an ERM background enabled me to understand and appreciate the comprehensive nature of the course, study sessions, and the exam. In a short span of time, I have been able to apply the theory and real-life examples I learned to my role, and this has definitely facilitated an enhanced contribution from my end to risk management in the company. I am beyond thankful for this opportunity and thrilled to have secured the All-India Rank 1 in an exam from such a prestigious institute. All in all, my success was attributable to my hard work and the right guidance from IRM India Affiliate.' IRM Level-1 covers all foundational knowledge of risk identification and mitigation skills that risk professionals require, in order to stay agile in the face of emerging uncertainties. The curriculum has been designed in accordance with ISO 31000 standards, COSO framework, and industry best practices, to ensure that candidates are well-versed in current, global regulations and trends. A combination of case studies, exploration of current affairs, and applied exercises enhance their theoretical knowledge and practical skills in ERM.

IRM-qualified professionals are currently working for leading consulting firms, rating agencies, financial institutions, and as part of risk management teams across different industries. The Level-1 qualification is a stepping stone for risk professionals for pursuing Level 2-5 qualifications on their path to becoming Chief Risk Officers. These qualifications can be pursued along with graduation, post-graduation, or even a professional career. At each stage after Level-1, candidates are entitled to a globally recognized designation - IRMCert (Level-2), GradIRM (Level-3), CMIRM (Level-4), and CFIRM (Level-5) - upon successful completion.

More information on IRM's qualifications, exam updates, and other details are available at - https://www.theirmindia.org/.

Institute of Risk Management, India Affiliate Headquartered in the UK, the Institute of Risk Management (IRM) is the world's leading professional body for Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) qualifications. IRM has been driving excellence for over 30 years with members across 143 countries. With 360 exam centers in India, candidates can join a professional community of risk leaders by pursuing IRM's 5-level qualifications with designations that are globally recognized. IRM qualified candidates and members are working with companies across the globe including Acies Consulting, Swiss Re, Morgan Stanley, HSBC, PwC, EY, Deloitte, Barclays Bank, ANZ Bank, Mastercard, HSBC, IFC - World Bank Group, AIG, BBC, and many other organizations.

