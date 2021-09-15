Tanishq Launches 'Stunning Every Ear'

India's top Jewellery retailer, Tanishq, from Tata Group, launches its latest and widest range of Earrings - 'Stunning Every Ear' on September 14th, 2021. With this new launch, the brand has expanded the designs and variety of earrings offering something for every woman's style. Each pair of earrings has a story to tell and a personality of its own making it a perfect match for all.

This largest-ever assortment, available across 360+ Tanishq stores in India, consists of more than 2000 pairs of earrings in 16 forms and across 29 categories to choose from. The range is crafted in gold, diamonds, and platinum including designs for daily wear, office wear, festive wear, and wedding wear. The collection ranges from classic gold and diamond studs to intricate designs in gold or Kundan, traditional Jhumkas while embracing the boldness of modernity with a touch of tradition. There is truly something for every occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjani Krishnaswamy, GM, Marketing, Tanishq, Titan Company Ltd., said, ''Earrings are women's true companion, while each pair of earrings has a story to tell they also reflect a personality of its own. The new & exciting range of earrings is designed keeping in mind the quintessential women of today who believe jewelry is an extension of their personality. Through this new launch, we are offering the widest line-up ever of Earrings under one roof. With more than 2000 products and over 29 categories to choose from, we indeed intend to change the vocabulary around earrings and make our women look stunning every day!'' Speaking at the launch, Mira Kapoor said, ''I have always loved the delicate and up-to-date designs Tanishq launches. The brand has played a vital role in some of the most important occasions of my life. I am delighted and excited to be a part of the launch of the StunningEveryEar collection at Tanishq. The collection is unique and diversified, much like every Indian woman.'' Link: https://www.tanishq.co.in/earrings?cm_sp=hp-_-carousel-_-earringsms About Tanishq Tanishq, India's most-loved jewelry brand from the TATA Group, has been synonymous with superior craftsmanship, exclusive designs, and guaranteed product quality for over two decades. It has built for itself the envious reputation of being the only jewelry brand in the country that strives to understand the Indian woman and provide her with jewelry that meets her traditional and contemporary aspirations and desires. Attesting to this commitment towards excellence, in 2019, Tanishq has been awarded the title of The Most Trusted Jewellery Brand in India by the Trust Research Advisory. To stress on their commitment to offering the purest jewelry, all Tanishq stores are equipped with the Karatmeter which enables customers to check the purity of their gold most efficiently. Tanishq offers Gold, Diamonds & Platinum jewelry in over 5000 traditional, western, and fusion looks. The jewelry is manufactured in a fully integrated manufacturing plant with state-of-the-art equipment. The Tanishq retail chain currently spreads across 360+ exclusive boutiques in more than 200 cities.

