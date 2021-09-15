Ecom Express launches delivery partner programme

Tech-driven logistics startup Ecom Express on Wednesday launched a delivery partner programme, aimed at creating part-time work opportunities and raising a gig workforce.

Under the initiative Ecom Sanjeev Program (ESP), individuals can work in flexible timings to maximise their earnings by delivering e-commerce packages to customers. The platform is looking at engaging over 1,000 gig workforce in Maharashtra as independent delivery partners to handle the upcoming e-commerce festive season shipment load in key cities and districts, a release said.

According to a recent Boston Consulting Group (BCG) report, the gig economy has the potential to contribute an incremental approximately 1.25 per cent to India’s GDP over the long term.

The pandemic has pushed more traditional workers towards the gig working culture, especially in the current times when the country is trying to revive its economy, said Saurabh Deep Singla, EVP and CHRO, Ecom Express.

This flagship programme besides empowering the gig workforce will help to scale the company’s delivery capabilities in assuring speed, reliable and effective logistics solutions to deliver online-ordered products safely at customers’ doorstep, the company said. “As we launch the program across the country, it will add tremendous value in not only helping communities wade through the crisis and provide them with opportunities to earn but also enable the company to perform seamless end-to-end last-mile distribution,” Singla said.

Maharashtra is a key market for the company and with increasing cases in the state, e-commerce has taken precedence to contain the virus spread, he added.

According to the company, since its pilot run last year, the programme has created opportunities for over 15,000 students, homemakers and individuals looking to supplement and maximise their income by delivering e-commerce packages during their spare time.

Incorporated in 2012, Ecom Express has its presence in all 29 states and operates in over 2,650 towns across over 27,000 PIN codes in the country.

