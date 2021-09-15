Key strategies to becoming an online investor

There's little doubting the effect computers, the internet, and technology have had on the world of business and finance, and these days it's easier than ever for individuals to use online resources to invest in companies. However, before starting down the path of becoming an independent investor, there are some essential strategies you'll have to consider to maximize your chances of success.

If you're looking to start building a portfolio of investments, below are a few top tips to help you get started.

Invest in the right kit

It really should go without saying that, to become an online investor, you're going to need a connection to stay on top of emerging trends and be as proactive as possible. So, at the most basic level, you'll need a reliable laptop. The Lenovo education range features a huge range of high-power laptops capable of performing the most processor-hungry tasks at an affordable price.

You'll also need to have connectivity on the move - plus a screen that's large enough to study figures - so investing in a suitably large cell phone is essential. On the subject of mobile connections, you should also ensure you choose a provider with a reliable reception and a data contract that covers your likely usage.

Understand how the stock market works

In truth, if you're just starting out, you would be well-advised to let a broker handle the majority of your investments and perhaps take control of just one or two accounts initially. This will give you enough time to learn the basics of investing while minimizing your exposure. You should also bear in mind that the value of investments can go down as well as up to try to reduce the risk in the early stages until you've found your feet a little.

Decide how much of your time you want to devote to investing

Researching and monitoring shares and share prices is a lengthy process, so you should clearly know how much of your time you want to hand over to looking after your portfolio. This will also help you decide which stocks you want to invest in (some shares are more volatile than others).

Open an online account

Before making any kind of investment, you'll need an online account with a brokerage company to make purchases and draw/invest money. There is now a huge range of online platforms to choose from, so do your research and choose the one that best fits your plans.

Work out a strategy

Are you a long or short-term investor? Are you in it purely to make a profit, or are you thinking more about growth? Similarly, how tolerant will you be of stock market fluctuations and the very real possibility that your shares may lose value? Answering these questions will help you avoid acting impulsively based on emotions and potentially making the wrong choices.

Start building your portfolio - and stay on top of it

You'll likely benefit from taking professional advice on which stocks to invest in at the start of your journey. You should also think about building a diverse portfolio in different markets, sectors, and geographic regions to give you the most protection.

Lastly, once you've got a portfolio in place, you'll need to monitor it regularly. Again, many of the brokerage platforms will offer advice and training to help get you started.

