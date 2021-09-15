Left Menu

No structural change at Tata Group on anvil, says N Chandrasekaran

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2021 18:26 IST | Created: 15-09-2021 18:26 IST
No structural change at Tata Group on anvil, says N Chandrasekaran
  • Country:
  • India

Tata Sons Chairman N Chanrasekaran on Wednesday said there are no leadership structural changes on the anvil at the holding company of the USD 106 billion salt-to-software conglomerate.

Ratan Tata, the octogenarian chairman of Tata Trusts that have controlling stake in Tata Sons, separately said he was extremely disappointed over reports speculating a major revamp in the leadership structure at the group.

''I would like to state that no leadership structural changes are on the anvil,'' Chandrasekaran said in a brief statement.

The statement came in relation to a Bloomberg report that said Tata Sons was considering a ''historic revamp of its leadership structure by creating a chief executive officer's role to help improve corporate governance.'' The CEO position, it said, was to be created below the current position of chairman, to ''guide the sprawling businesses of the 153-year-old Tata empire.'' Chandrasekaran said any such decisions are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee of the board.

''Any such decision, if relevant, are taken by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee,'' he said. ''We are extremely disappointed with such stories that create disruption to regular operations.'' In a separate statement, Ratan Tata said ''such speculation can only serve to cause disruption amongst a team that has been operating smoothly with impressive growth in market value.'' ''I am extremely disappointed with the recent media reports regarding a major revamp in the Tata groups organisation framework through a speculative company wise restructure with me seen to be critical to implementing this change,'' he said.

TRENDING

1
iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

iOS/iPadOS 14.8 update fixes major security loophole in Apple devices

 Global
2
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
3
Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

Asus ROG Phone II gets August security patch in latest update

 Global
4
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021