Withdrawal of ICE Director Nomination: A Surprise Turn

The White House has retracted the nomination of Lance Schroyer for the role of ICE director without explanation. Despite support from former President Trump, Schroyer's lack of ICE or major agency experience was notable. The position has lacked a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 03:06 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 03:06 IST
Withdrawal of ICE Director Nomination: A Surprise Turn
nomination

The White House on Thursday retracted its nomination of Lance Schroyer, a former Oklahoma state trooper, for the role of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) director, without providing a reason. The ICE director position has been vacant, without a Senate-confirmed leader since 2017.

In June, the nomination was announced by former President Donald Trump on Truth Social, highlighting Schroyer's alignment with his immigration policies. Trump emphasized Schroyer’s experience in dealing with illegal immigration and expressed strong support for the ICE personnel.

Schroyer's nomination was unexpected due to his lack of prior experience at ICE or leading a major law enforcement organization. Notably, Schroyer is a senior adviser to Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, which added to the surprise of his nomination by two U.S. officials recognizing the unconventional choice.

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