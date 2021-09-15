Left Menu

India International Jewellery Show to help boost exports, domestic sales: GJEPC

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council GJEPC on Wednesday said the India International Jewellery Show, being held in Bengaluru, would help boost exports and domestic sales further.

The Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) on Wednesday said the India International Jewellery Show, being held in Bengaluru, would help boost exports and domestic sales further. GJEPC Chairman Colin Shah said the sector is already witnessing a surge in exports and it is confident of achieving the export target of USD 43.75 billion for the current fiscal year. ''The show would boost exports and domestic sales further,'' he said in a statement. The show hosts the industry's biggest gathering of domestic and overseas buyers. It is the primary platform for Indian jewellery manufacturers to work with retailers, enabling them to gain insights into demand trends and product designs. The event showcases jewellery crafted with standards of design and finish. It was inaugurated in the presence of Minister of State for Commerce and Industry Anupriya Patel, and Murugesh Nirani, Karnataka's minister of large and medium industries. Nirani said Karnataka is a mineral-rich state and produces gold from the Hutti Gold Mines and Kolar Gold Fields. ''We are aiming to increase the production from 1,700 kg to 5,000 kg. In terms of value addition, we will be opening jewellery retail stores to promote gold, and the state is also planning to sell gold coins and hoping to partner with private jewellers,'' the statement quoted Nirani as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

