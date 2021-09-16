Left Menu

Malabar Group to invest Rs 750 Cr in Telangana

Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be establishing a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 16-09-2021 09:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 09:30 IST
Malabar Group to invest Rs 750 Cr in Telangana
  • Country:
  • India

Hyderabad, Sep 16 (PTI): Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be establishing a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore.

The investment announcement was made during a meeting Malabar Group Chairman MP Ahmed and a team of representatives had with Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao here, a press release said on Wednesday.

''Telangana State welcomes another major investment. Malabar Gold and Diamonds will be establishing a gold and diamond jewellery manufacturing unit along with a refinery in Telangana with an estimated investment of Rs 750 crore. This new investment will create employment for about 2,500 people in the state,” it said.

The representatives of the Malabar Group also mentioned that the availability of quality human resources in the state along with an investment-friendly atmosphere and policies of the government encouraged them to come forward and invest in the state, it said.

The Malabar Group already has 260 jewellery stores across the globe.

Welcoming the Kerala-based group to Telangana, the minister said the State government will provide complete support to the firm.

The Minister also expressed happiness over 2,500 jewellers getting employment in the region. He also said that there were skilled jewellers in various districts of Telangana and requested the company heads to consider creating employment for them in their firm.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
3
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021