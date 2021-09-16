German railways, train drivers reach pay deal - source
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 16-09-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 13:29 IST
- Country:
- Germany
German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has reached a pay deal with train drivers, ending a dispute that led to three rounds of strike action over recent weeks, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday.
Both Deutsche Bahn and the GdL train drivers' union declined to comment ahead of a joint news conference they were due to hold later in Berlin. Business Insider first reported that the two sides had struck a deal.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Deutsche Bahn
- Berlin
- German
Advertisement