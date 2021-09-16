Left Menu

Liquor startup Boutique Spirit Brands raises Rs 80 crore

The investment comes at a time when we have big plans of launching premium spirits all over the country. Boutique Spirit had earlier raised Rs 6.8 crore in seed funding from KAE Capital in 2018.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 16:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 16:10 IST
Liquor startup Boutique Spirit Brands raises Rs 80 crore
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • India

Liquor startup Boutique Spirit Brands on Thursday said it has raised Rs 80 crore through a combination of equity and debt.

The funding round saw participation from TradeCred, IIFL Private Equity, Anicut Angel Fund, Kae capital and investors like Narendra Madhusudan Murkumbi and Vikramaditya Mohan Thapar Family Trust, the company said in a statement.

"The investment will help to launch new products, scale-up and expand retail footprint as well services to customers across India," it added.

TradeCred, India's largest Alternate Debt platform, came in as a debt partner with Rs 60 crore.

Incorporated in 2016, Boutique Spirit Brands (BSB) is a multi-category spirits brand that specialises in manufacturing branded alcoholic beverages in India. "The investment comes at a time when we have big plans of launching premium spirits all over the country. The funding getting closed in such a short span is the testimony of the fact that the investors see a lot of potential in our company and have faith in our team and belief in our vision of expansion," Boutique Spirit Brands Founder & CEO Rahul Gagerna said. Boutique Spirit had earlier raised Rs 6.8 crore in seed funding from KAE Capital in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021