100 kg of ganja seized in Jharkhand, 2 held

Jharkhand police on Thursday seized over 100 kg of ganja from a car in Giridih district and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.The contraband was being sent from Odisha to Bihar, Renu said.

PTI | Giridih | Updated: 16-09-2021 17:39 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 17:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Jharkhand police on Thursday seized over 100 kg of ganja from a car in Giridih district and arrested two persons in this connection, an officer said. Acting on a tip-off, the police stopped an SUV near Jamtara Checknaka on Dumri-Giridih road at around 3 am and found three sacks in its boot.

Giridih Superintendent of Police Amit Renu said the sacks contained around 103 kg of ganja. The two occupants of the vehicle were arrested.

The contraband was being sent from Odisha to Bihar, Renu said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

