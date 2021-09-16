Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2021 18:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 18:33 IST
Pyxis One raises USD 17 mn funding from Celesta Capital, Premji Invest, others
California-based tech start-up Pyxis One on Thursday said it has raised USD 17 million (about Rs 125 crore) in funding, co-led by Celesta Capital and Premji Invest.

The series-B round also saw participation from previous investors Chiratae Ventures, pi Ventures, and Exfinity Venture Partners, according to a statement.

The artificial intelligence-led marketing cloud start-up has raised a total funding of USD 24 million, it added.

The fresh capital will be used for product development, and to expand to new markets.

Marketing can become 10 times more efficient if every team that plays a role in appealing to consumers can collaborate and work together using precise AI-driven insights, Pyxis One Global CEO Shubham A Mishra said.

''With AI's agility and scalability, we bridge the gap between marketers and data scientists, and enable them to make better decisions in the backdrop of accurate and dynamic consumer insights.

''The new funds will enable us to speed up product development, hire more AI experts and data scientists, and expand our sales and marketing to additional markets,'' he added.

The company said it has witnessed a 550 per cent growth since its inception in 2018 and has a customer base across different industries including retail, automotive, healthcare, finance, and foodtech. The company is looking to add over 200 AI models to the AI infrastructure over the next two years. These AI models are trained with billions of cross-industry data points that brands from every industry can utilise, the statement said.

''Every enterprise is either already re-architecting themselves to adopt AI, or are dependent on one or more AI-driven platforms.

''Pyxis One stands out by helping consumer-first enterprises adopt AI for their marketing and business growth without having to disrupt the business at all,'' Atul Gupta, Partner at Premji Invest, said.

