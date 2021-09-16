Bark'ode- South India's largest comprehensive store for pets launched in Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 16 (ANI/ATK): Every pet is special and deserves the best. In order to empower the pet parents to give the best to their furry, finned, and featured child, Bark'ode - 'Expressions of Pet Love' launches its first comprehensive store at Near Marappalam Junction, Pattom Kowdiar Road, Thiruvananthapuram. The store was inaugurated by Honorable MLA Adv. Shri VK Prasanth, Vattiyoorkavu Constituency and Grooming Section was inaugurated by Shri. Rinoy TP, Councillor, Muttada Ward, Thiruvananthapuram. With an area of 4000 sqft and with ample car parking facility, Bark'ode is the first and largest pet retail concept store in South India that focuses on bringing supreme quality pet products and services.

With the ongoing pet-parenting trend, the pet industry is growing at a fast pace and Bark'ode is geared up with a wide array of opulent and bespoke pet products suitable for your companion. The expansive products and services at Bark'ode range from supreme-quality pet food, pet supplements, pet grooming accessories and services, and fun toys, pet cages, and pens, pet spa. The store also has exclusive sections for dogs, cats, fishes, and birds, and other pets, designed to suit their physical characteristics and behavior and gives an option for pets to choose their food.

The store has set up a counter for your pets to taste the food and treats. The products and services are designed and curated by experts in the industry and are aimed solely at the pet owners who look for comfort, safety, and wellbeing of their pets. As a special launch initiative, Bark'ode offers a discount of 10% to 20% on all purchases for a limited period. Satheesh Panicker, Managing Director, Bark'ode said, "We aim to make it easy and convenient for all pet parents to get exceptional quality pet services, food, and supplies that their pets deserve. Our Bark'ode store at Thiruvananthapuram is one of the largest pet stores in South India spread across 4000 square feet, and has handy, luxurious, and comfortable items that benefit both the pet and its owner. All you have to do is, just walk in with your pet buddy. In short, we at Bark'ode offer a one-stop solution for all your pet needs. Our team of committed individuals here makes sure that they carry out their tasks of taking care of the pets with utmost care and empathy."

Bark'ode makes the lives of aspiring pet-parents easier and simpler by helping them stay in touch with trusted breeders to bring home bundles of joy. Having a pet is the most beautiful thing, and to make your journey seamless, Bark'ode connects you with certified and top trainers for your pets in case they need additional training, behaviorists to help improve pet behavior and, to make their homes a reliable one forever. Bark'ode is also planning to design and set up an exclusive play area for your pets to exercise and rejuvenate. In the near future, Bark'ode will facilitate a clinic to ensure the overall wellness of your pets and to address all their medical needs as they require constant supervision and attention.

The Group aims to expand its footprint pan-India by 2024. The Group has planned to set up similar concept stores in three major cities in Kerala by 2023. Depending on the demand and market size, Bark'ode will launch 50 small format franchise stores in Kerala with an area of 500- 2000 sq ft. This story is provided by ATK. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/ATK)

