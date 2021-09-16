Left Menu

Saregama India to raise funds up to Rs 750cr

Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production, and digital content.It has a catalogue of more than 130,000 songs in 25 languages.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 16-09-2021 20:50 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

RP Sanjiv Goenka group’s music company Saregama India Thursday announced a plan to raise funds up to Rs 750 crore.

The funds would be raised through an additional issue of securities via options like private placement, preferential issue, public issue, or through qualified institutional placement, the company said in a regulatory filing. The specific purpose of the fundraising was not disclosed. The board of directors decided to convene an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) of the company on October 19 to seek the nod of shareholders for the said plan.

Saregama India owns the largest music archive in the country. Saregama has also expanded into other branches of entertainment - publishing, film production, and digital content.

It has a catalogue of more than 130,000 songs in 25 languages.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

