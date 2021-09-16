Left Menu

Travel, industrial stocks lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

Rental equipment provider Ashtead climbed 5.3% after it reported a 68% rise in first-quarter adjusted pretax profit and forecast annual results above its earlier expectations. The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes have declined about 1% and 1.9%, respectively, so far this month as a better-than-expected labour market recovery and rising price pressures have fuelled concerns of an early tapering of stimulus measures by the Bank of England (BoE).

Reuters | Updated: 16-09-2021 21:26 IST | Created: 16-09-2021 21:26 IST
Travel, industrial stocks lead UK shares higher; Ashtead Group jumps

UK shares ended higher on Thursday, lifted by travel and industrial stocks, while Ashtead Group jumped to the top of the blue-chip index after a strong earnings update.

The FTSE-100 rose 0.2%, snapping its two-day losing streak, led by gains in industrial services and travel & leisure stocks, up 1.4% and 2.8% respectively. The domestically-focused mid-cap FTSE 250 index advanced 0.9%, almost recouping the 1.1% drop from the previous session on concerns around spiking inflation.

Limiting further advances were base metal miners down 3.3%, tracking weakness in commodities. Rental equipment provider Ashtead climbed 5.3% after it reported a 68% rise in first-quarter adjusted pretax profit and forecast annual results above its earlier expectations.

The FTSE 100 and the FTSE 250 indexes have declined about 1% and 1.9%, respectively, so far this month as a better-than-expected labour market recovery and rising price pressures have fuelled concerns of an early tapering of stimulus measures by the Bank of England (BoE). Banks, miners, homebuilders , and travel & leisure stocks have fallen between 0.25% and 6.3% so far in September.

Investors will now closely watch August retail sales data on Friday and the outcome from the BoE's policy meeting next week. "I don't think we'll see any great changes this time. I think in the economy there is still enough uncertainty about how the winter is going to pan out for the UK. But I do think that we'll get much stronger language than we've had, that a change is coming and that rate rises are very much within touching distance now," said Danni Hewson, AJ Bell financial analyst.

Drax jumped 8.8% to the top of FTSE 250 index after Barclays raised its price target on the British power generator's stock. IG Group Holdings Plc rose 1.9% as the online trading platform maintained its medium-term targets after reporting a drop in adjusted first-quarter revenue.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005565 update: Here's what's new

 Global
2
Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

Realme UI 2.0 (Android 11) update released for Narzo 10A

 India
3
All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

All-civilian SpaceX crew feels only 'good kind' of jitters before launch

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Italian Air Force (Sept. 10); Factbox - Profiles of first all-civilian space crew headed for orbit and more

Science News Roundup: Virgin Galactic sees delay to space mission with Itali...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Kabul to the Sahel: Afghanistan’s lessons for counter-insurgency and state building

With Delta ravaging hospitals, Africa and Asia need both Covid treatments and vaccines

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021