Barclays Alters BoE Rate Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns

Barclays has updated its prediction for the Bank of England's policy, now anticipating a 25 basis-point rate hike in November. The change follows signals from policymakers showing increased worry about inflation risks after their latest meeting.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2026 08:49 IST | Created: 18-09-2026 08:49 IST
Barclays Alters BoE Rate Forecast Amid Inflation Concerns
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Barclays has revised its Bank of England policy forecast, anticipating a 25 basis-point increase in interest rates this November.

This adjustment comes in the wake of the central bank's latest meeting, where policymakers expressed heightened concern over inflation risks.

This development suggests that the Bank of England may take a more aggressive stance to counteract potential economic instability.

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