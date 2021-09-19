Left Menu

PE major Advent snaps up Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400 cr, SP Group to pair debt

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 19-09-2021 20:40 IST | Created: 19-09-2021 20:40 IST
PE major Advent snaps up Eureka Forbes for Rs 4,400 cr, SP Group to pair debt
  • Country:
  • India

After a long wait, the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has closed the sale process of its consumer durables business under the Eureka Forbes label by picking the American private equity fund Advent International’s Rs 4,400-crore offer for a 72 per cent stake.

The sale process, which began in November 2019, will help the over 156-year-old SP Group pair the debt pile and sharpen the focus on the flagship construction and engineering business under Afcons.

The valuation of Rs 4,400 crore for a 72.56 per cent stake is at an enterprise level and subject to closing adjustments and also includes an open offer for the remaining stake after the demerger and listing of Eureka Forbes, the SP group said on Sunday.

The 156-year-old-Shapoorji Pallonji Group, which owns over 18 per cent in the Tata Group, is sitting on a debt pile of over Rs 20,000 crore of which around Rs 12,000 crore are under the moratorium till 2023 allowed by the RBI to help borrowers tide over the cash flow issues arising from the pandemic. PTI BEN MR MR

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet speed is high?

Why does my internet connection feel slow and jumpy, even when my internet s...

 Australia
2
Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cuba; Explainer-The case for, and against, COVID-19 vaccine boosters and more

Health News Roundup: Vietnam approves Abdala vaccine as president visits Cub...

 Global
4
India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is gold mine and will never be in debt trap: Gadkari.

India's national highways infrastructure world-class success story; NHAI is ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021