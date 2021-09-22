Left Menu

Passenger takes two people hostage on bus in Germany -police

A passenger took two people hostage on a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said, adding that it was unclear whether the person was armed. Both hostages were bus drivers, said the spokesperson, who gave no further details. The police said in a tweet they had closed off a section of the A9 motorway just south of Nuremberg in Bavaria, but did not say why.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 22-09-2021 01:20 IST | Created: 22-09-2021 01:14 IST
A passenger took two people hostage on a bus on a southern German motorway on Tuesday, a police spokesperson said, adding that it was unclear whether the person was armed.

Both hostages were bus drivers, said the spokesperson, who gave no further details. The police said in a tweet they had closed off a section of the A9 motorway just south of Nuremberg in Bavaria, but did not say why. The newspaper Bild said the bus had come from abroad, and that an SEK commando police unit had been deployed.

