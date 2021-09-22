India remains committed to just, equitable global order: President Kovind

President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday said India's engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships and it remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of developing countries.

Addressing an event online, he said that India has been at the forefront in the global efforts to forge a decisive and coordinated response to the COVID-19 pandemic to ensure collective health and economic well-being. Kovind further stated that under the world's largest vaccination campaign, Indians have received more than 800 million doses so far, a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

During the event, the president accepted credentials from ambassadors and high commissioners of Iceland, the Republic of The Gambia, Spain, Brunei Darussalam, and Sri Lanka. Those who presented their credentials were Gudni Bragason, Ambassador of Iceland, Mustapha Jawara, High Commissioner of the Republic of The Gambia, Jose Maria Ridao Dominguez, Ambassador of Spain, Dato Alaihuddin Mohamad Taha, High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam and Asoka Milinda Moragoda, High Commissioner of Sri Lanka.

Speaking on the occasion, the president congratulated the envoys on their appointment and conveyed his good wishes to them for a successful tenure in India, it said. He noted that India enjoyed close ties with all the countries represented and shared a common vision of peace and prosperity, the statement said.

Kovind added that India's engagement at the United Nations and other multilateral fora has resulted in mutually beneficial partnerships, it said. India remains committed to a just and equitable global order, keeping in mind the interests of the developing countries and those under-represented, the statement said.

The ambassadors and high commissioners conveyed good wishes to the president on behalf of their leaderships and reiterated the commitment of their leaders to work closely to strengthen their ties with India, it added.

