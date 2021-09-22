Travel tech platform TravClan raises USD 2.2 mn in Pre-Series A round
Travel tech platform TravClan on Wednesday said it has USD 2.2 million about Rs 16 crore in Pre-Series A round led by Korean venture capital firm TheVentures and Leo Capital.The round also saw participation from global and marquee angel investors, the business-to-business company said in a statement.
The round also saw participation from global and marquee angel investors, the business-to-business company said in a statement. "COVID-19 has severely affected the livelihood of more than 100 million people across the world who lost their jobs due to the pandemic. We are rebuilding the entire industry, one travel business at a time.
"We are humbled by the strong customer adoption and the profound impact we have been able to create in the lives of thousands of travel entrepreneurs using TravClan daily. This milestone is a result of our entire team's belief and motivates us to continue working harder to empower travel businesses," Arun Bagaria, cofounder and CEO, TravClan, said.
TravClan aims to bring on board over 10 million SMBs and enable a GMV of over USD 10 billion by 2025 on its platform.
