Mindtree makes key appointments for Europe, APAC regions to accelerate growth

IT services firm Mindtree on Wednesday said it is expanding in Europe and Asia-Pacific and has made several key executive appointments to further accelerate growth in the two markets.

The company has appointed Klaus Seifert as Head of Strategy for Europe and Chief Business Officer (CBO) for Germany, Austria, and Switzerland (DACH), Erik Julius Larsen as CBO for Nordics and Benelux, and Dominic Del Giudice as CBO for Asia-Pacific, a statement said.

“We are making sustained investments in Europe and Asia-Pacific as part of our 4X4X4 strategy aimed at strengthening our leadership capabilities and strategic partnerships in these markets to drive superior growth,” Mindtree Executive Director and President (Global Markets) Venu Lambu said.

Mindtree is excited about the depth of industry and technology expertise that these leaders bring to clients, he added.

''With businesses in Europe and Asia-Pacific increasingly seeking strategic technology partnerships to maximize revenues and growth, strong leadership with a deep understanding of these markets is vital to our ability to help our clients unlock value from digital transformation,” he said.

Munich-based Seifert brings more than two decades of experience in sales, business development, and P&L management across diverse industry sectors. He was formerly the head of Global Technology Services for DACH at IBM, it said.

Erik Julius Larsen, a former Cognizant executive, has joined Mindtree as the CBO for Nordics and Benelux. He has over 25 years of experience and has held several executive positions in the IT industry across northern Europe. Melbourne-based Del Giudice joins Mindtree with more than two decades of management consulting, business and digital transformation, and enterprise and technology solutions experience with large multinational companies, the statement said.

He joins Mindtree from IBM, where he was Vice President and Senior Partner at IBM Global Business Services across Asia-Pacific and Australia/New Zealand.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)