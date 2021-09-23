Knowlarity becomes a Business Solution Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp Business API

GURGAON, India, Sept. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Knowlarity becomes a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider for WhatsApp Business API. The Cloud Business Communication Company has added WhatsApp Business API in its basket of Voice, AI-Enabled Speech Analytics Platform & ChatBots/VoiceBots offerings. The WhatsApp Business API empowers businesses to connect with customers in a simple, reliable and private manner on WhatsApp. Knowlarity, one of Asia's foremost Cloud Business Communication Companies, excels at meeting the communication challenges of ever-evolving businesses and customer expectations. Through its offerings in Voice, AI-Enabled Speech Analytics Platform & ChatBots/VoiceBots, the Cloud Business Communication leader is continuously adding new offerings to help businesses solve some of the most complex communication challenges efficiently. Knowlarity recently became a Business Solution Provider (BSP) for WhatsApp Business API. With the WhatsApp Business API, enterprises can streamline their communication efforts for sales, support, etc. on WhatsApp. Boasting of 2 billion active user base, India forms a substantial figure of the aforementioned number. It's a platform that businesses have started extending their customer service to optimize their productivity and enhance customer experience. ''The WhatsApp Business API is a great offering in tandem with Knowlarity's ambit of cloud-based communication solutions. The WhatsApp Business API will empower businesses to bolster customer experience, and further define our footprint in the ever-evolving world of engagement,'' said Yatish Mehrotra, CEO, Knowlarity. With Knowlarity as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider, businesses can leverage WhatsApp as a platform to communicate with their customers reliably. The three main offerings cater to businesses of all types - IVR Deflection, Conversational ChatBots and Notifications. IVR Deflection with WhatsApp Business API lets businesses move their customer calls to the asynchronous and inexpensive channel of WhatsApp; letting agents and even bots offer faster query resolution for customers and a better CSat Score for businesses. IVR Deflection is a win-win for a business as well as its customers. In case a business deploys Conversational ChatBots from Knowlarity on the WhatsApp Business API, they can serve their customers well beyond their working hours while also making sure that generic queries don't require agent intervention. The WhatsApp Business API for notifications would ensure that a business' customers that choose to receive them are always updated with the information that matters to them; order and payment updates, confirmations, etc. Knowlarity as a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider for the WhatsApp Business API, would be an obvious choice for enterprises that want a provider that's secure, reliable and comes with round-the-clock customer service. Hence, whether it is a large enterprise, a growing small business, or a new-age start-up, one can derive multiple benefits by leveraging WhatsApp Business API.

About Knowlarity: Knowlarity enables automated communication by allowing operators to work online via Cloud. It allows businesses to work on an effective communication network via cloud solutions such as Click to call, number masking, multi-level IVR system, WhatsApp Business API, Toll-free no, Embeddable Video Platform, AI-enabled solutions like Speech Analytics & VoiceBot/ChatBot, and more. Knowlarity has the ability to empower your teams with virtual working solutions to ensure business operations shouldn't get affected by enabling working from anywhere. For more information, please visit https://www.knowlarity.com.

