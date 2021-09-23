Euro zone bond yields rise as Fed signals taper coming

Eurozone government bond yields rose on Thursday as the Federal Reserve signaled it would likely begin reducing monthly bond buying as soon as November, Norway lifted rates and a rally in stocks dented the appeal of safe-haven debt. Business activity data showing input prices in the single-currency bloc at a two-decade high in September added to the upward pressure on yields, pushing prices down.

European Central Bank policymakers are bracing for inflation to exceed the bank's already raised estimates, paving the way for it to end its emergency bond purchases in March, sources involved in the discussion said. This backdrop pushed up borrowing costs, with 10-year yields up 3-4 basis points across the euro area.

In a slightly hawkish tilt, the Fed said on Wednesday it will likely begin reducing its monthly bond purchases as soon as November, and signaled interest rate increases may follow more quickly than expected. "More than anything, it (bond moves) is about the Fed because Jerome Powell was a lot... less ambiguous about the next step," said Daiwa Capital Markets' head of economic research Chris Scicluna, referring to the Fed President.

Germany's 10-year Bund yield was last up 4 bps on the day at -0.29%, heading back toward recent highs. Stock markets meanwhile rallied, with investors calmed after China injected fresh cash into its financial system ahead of an $83.5 million Evergrande bond coupon deadline that could be the start of one of the world's largest-ever corporate defaults.

"The Fed is clear that it's on the tapering path, and there is some relief on Evergrande which is why stocks are rallying," DZ Bank rates strategist Christian Lenk said, explaining the weakness in bond markets. The Bank of England meanwhile left rates unchanged on Thursday but two policymakers, versus one previously, voted for an early end to the central bank's ongoing government bond purchase scheme.

IHS Markit's eurozone Flash Composite Purchasing Managers' Index, a good gauge of overall economic health, fell to a five-month low of 56.1 in September from 59.0 in August. A sub-index tracking input costs hit 70.5, its highest in more than two decades.

That suggests supply distortions - one of the primary drivers of prices throughout the globe over past months - are far from resolved and the trend of higher inflation is here to stay at least for a few months to come. "Price pressures remain intense and sky-high energy prices suggest that these are unlikely to ease any time soon," Jessica Hinds, Europe economist at Capital Economics, said in a note.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)