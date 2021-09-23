Left Menu

British Airways to scrap Gatwick short-haul operations

Reuters | London | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:47 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:28 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
British Airways said it was scrapping most short-haul operations at London's no.2 airport Gatwick after a pilots union rejected its plans to set up a new low-cost unit there. British Airways had said the budget subsidiary would allow it to better compete with EasyJet at the airport.

"We will pursue alternative uses for the London Gatwick short-haul slots," British Airways, which is owned by IAG , said in a statement on Thursday.

