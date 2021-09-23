Left Menu

Unruly U.S. airline passenger incidents fall, still higher than 2020 -FAA

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2021 17:36 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 17:36 IST
The rate of unruly passenger incidents on U.S. airlines has dropped sharply since January but remains twice as high as at the end of 2020, the Federal Aviation Administration said on Thursday.

The incidents were occurring six times per 10,000 flights as of last week - a 50% drop from early 2021, it said.

"Our work is having an impact and the trend of unruly passenger incidents is moving in the right direction. But we need the progress to continue. This remains a serious safety threat, and one incident is one too many," FAA Administrator Steve Dickson said in a statement.

