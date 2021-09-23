Left Menu

Reliance Industries mcap goes past Rs 16 lakh cr mark in intra-day trade

The market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited went past the Rs 16 lakh crore mark in intra-day trade on Thursday following a rally in its share price.The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.43 per cent to settle at Rs 2,489.65 on the BSE.

The index heavyweight stock jumped 2.43 percent to settle at Rs 2,489.65 on the BSE. During the day, it gained 2.72 percent to its record high of Rs 2,496.95.

On the NSE, it rose by 2.36 percent to settle at Rs 2,488.10.

In intra-day, the company's market valuation rose to Rs 16,88,455 crore. At closing, its market capitalisation (m-cap) was at Rs 15,78,299.46 crore.

RIL was the biggest contributor to the overall market rally on Thursday, where the 30-share BSE benchmark zoomed 958.03 points or 1.63 percent to its new closing peak of 59,885.36.

Earlier on September 3, the market valuation of Reliance Industries Limited jumped to Rs 15 lakh crore.

On June 3 this year, Reliance Industries' market valuation crossed the Rs 14 lakh crore mark.

Shares of Reliance Industries have gained over 25 percent so far this year.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

