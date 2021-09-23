Artha Venture Fund earmarks Rs 225 cr for investments in Indian startups

Venture capital firm Artha Venture Fund on Thursday announced a corpus of Rs 225 crore under the Artha Access programme for early-stage investment in Indian startups.

The firm plans to invest in 40 startups, with a limit of up to Rs 25 lakh per deal, by 2025. Artha Venture Fund (AVF) has collaborated with accelerator Huddle and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park to roll out its investment plan. ''AVF has earmarked a corpus from its recently closed fund of Rs 225 crore and will invest up to Rs 25 lakhs in each deal. Artha Access will invest in 40 deals by 2025, with a 4 time quicker turnaround time than the current industry norm,'' the firm said in a statement.

AVF will provide the startups with access to its network and ecosystem, besides co-investing with the accelerators. ''We are thrilled to have partnered with India Accelerator, Huddle and IIM Calcutta Innovation Park so far and are eager to associate with other accelerators. With the geographical spread for startup funding expanding to the Big 8, startups in tier II and III cities are gaining significant momentum. We look forward to funding and supporting such founding teams,'' AVF managing partner Anirudh A Damani said.

Under the Artha Access programme, select startups will have an opportunity to secure funding upwards of Rs 18 crore in follow-on rounds from AVF. Artha claims to have backed six unicorns and 15 startups cumulatively, valued at over Rs 2.95 lakh crore.

