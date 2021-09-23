Left Menu

India becoming global investment destination, says Gadkari

India is becoming a global investment destination and the government is committed to providing a favourable policy framework, union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari said on Thursday. India is becoming a global investment destination and our government is committed to provide a favourable policy framework, he said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:06 IST
Addressing a virtual event, Gadkari also said to improve last-mile connectivity in remote locations, the road ministry has received proposals for 15 ropeway projects. ''India is becoming a global investment destination and our government is committed to provide a favourable policy framework,'' he said. Gadkari also sought investments from global pension funds in India's road projects. ''We can make logistic parks of worth Rs 2 lakh crore along the national highways in 2 years,'' he said, adding his ministry is working on the second phase of Bharatmala Pariyojana that will go up to 2 lakh kms.

The government envisages building 34,800 kms of highways at a cost of about Rs 5.35 lakh crore under the ambitious Bharatmala Pariyojna Phase I.

Gadkari also said the road ministry is building 350 roadside amenities. The minister pointed out that the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) needs to have a financial arm, where it can form joint ventures with companies like JPMorgan and finance road projects.

