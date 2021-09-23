Left Menu

Riyadh returnee held with gold bars at IGI airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2021 20:30 IST | Created: 23-09-2021 20:30 IST
Riyadh returnee held with gold bars at IGI airport
  • Country:
  • India

An Indian passenger coming from Riyadh was apprehended by the CISF at the Delhi airport on Thursday for allegedly carrying hidden gold bars worth an estimated Rs 14 lakh, a senior officer said.

The passenger landed at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Aport early in the morning and was undergoing security check to take a connecting flight to Ahmedabad when he was intercepted.

Four gold bars weighing about 300 gms in total were recovered from the hand baggage of the passenger, who was later handed over to customs authorities for further investigation into the source of the smuggled gold, the officer said. The gold bars are estimated to be worth Rs 14 lakh, he said. PTI NES SRY

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

Delta wants U.S. airlines to share banned passenger lists

 United States
2
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 22463: What's new?

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily cases hit pandemic high; Developing nations' plea to world's wealthy at U.N.: stop vaccine hoarding and more

Health News Roundup: Melbourne braces for anti-lockdown protests as daily ca...

 Global
4
OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

OPPO Unveils Updated OPPO Communication Lab in collaboration with Ericsson

 China

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021