Upgradation of SEEPZ infra, mega CFC to enhance growth of gems, jewellery units: GJEPC

Upgradation of export processing zone Seepz in Mumbai and development of mega common facility centre will enhance the efficiency of the gems and jewellery units in the zone, GJEPC said in a statement on Thursday.

The Centre had earlier approved Rs 200 crore for its upgradations and Rs 70 crore for the development of a mega common facility centre.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday visited the zone and expressed the desire to make Seepz an iconic landmark and showcase for the Indian gems and jewellery industry.

“Let's make the 110-acre SEZ in Mumbai the global standard for manufacturing jewellery and a powerhouse of economic activity. Let's aim for transformational change and not incremental change. Let's bring back the vibrancy into SEEPZ like the earlier years,'' Gems and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) quoted the minister as saying.

Colin Shah, Chairman, GJEPC, said upgrading the infrastructure of the facilities in the zone and setting up of the mega centre will enhance the efficiency and growth of the gems and jewellery units within Santacruz Electronic Export Processing Zone (Seepz).

The training centre will provide skilled manpower for the industry and the new facilities will also strengthen the domestic manufacturing capabilities, he added.

The mega CFC (common facility centre) will improve access to high-end and advanced machinery and technology such as 3D metal printing, fully automated gold /platinum casting machines, laser engraving, lab-grown diamond detection technology, Shah noted.

The much-needed boost provided by the minister will propel the industry towards achieving the target of USD 43.75 billion in exports this year, he said adding ''it will also generate the momentum required to reach our goal of USD 69 billion in exports within the next few years”.

