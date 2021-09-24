Amazon Business Celebrates Four Years of Empowering MSMEs in India; Announces Anniversary Sale

Business Wire India • In its four-year journey, Amazon Business has registered millions of businesses as customers, making the Indian marketplace of Amazon Business the second biggest after the US • Started with 14K sellers, Amazon Business has seen that base grow to over 4 lacs sellers offering 15+cr. GST enabled products across multiple business relevant categories • The India marketplace has been at the center of multiple innovations adding a host of features such as multi-user account feature to enhance account security and compliance, bulk purchase features, shared payment methods, and business analytics tools. Through these features, businesses are able to make their purchases more efficient and save more • On account of its four-year anniversary, Amazon Business plans to run an 'Anniversary Sale' from 24th to 29th September, where customers can avail up to 20% cashback (maximum cashback of INR 1000/-) on orders above INR 1500/. There are multiple deals across different product categories like laptops, printers, televisions, office furnishing, kitchen products, work from home, and study from home essentials Since its launch in 2017, Amazon Business has always aimed to empower MSMEs as a one-stop destination with over 15 Cr GST enabled products across top categories to cater to their distinct business needs. To commemorate four years of delivering value to MSMEs in India, Amazon Business today announced a special Anniversary Sale from September 24 – September 29. The event features a wide selection of products with top deals and offers across various categories like laptops, printers, televisions, office furnishing, kitchen products, work from home, and study from home essentials amongst others. Customers can avail of up to 20% cashback (maximum cashback of INR 1000/-) on orders above INR 1500/.

In addition to a wide selection of products, Amazon Business has added a host of features such as multi-user account feature to enhance account security and compliance, bulk purchase features, shared payment methods, and business analytics tools. Through these features, businesses are able to make their purchases more efficient and save more. To help businesses navigate through the current challenges, Amazon Business has recently launched innovative features like 'Bill to Ship to' to allow customers to consolidate the tax credit to one state and claim GST credit on their billing address for their pan-India shipments and Business PAN as an additional license type through which MSMEs with an annual turnover of less than INR 20L, Education Institutes, and NGOs can register and avail Amazon Business benefits. All this alongside monthly events like Business Value Days, where Amazon Business customers have availed more than INR 7.5 Cr additional savings on business exclusive deals and promotions.

For selling partners, Amazon Business is glad to create an opportunity to scale their B2B business by catering to requirements from business customers. Started with 14K sellers, the business marketplace has grown to 4 lacs sellers for whom Amazon Business, has helped unlock a new customer segment to increase their revenues. Along with catering to the MSME customers, sellers have also catered to orders from large enterprises such as Mahindra, GE, Tata Group.

In its four-year journey, Amazon Business has significantly grown its customer base registering millions of businesses as customers in India, seeing an increase of over 86% y-o-y in India, making the Indian marketplace of Amazon Business the second biggest after the US. Amazon Business has seen a 35% increase in monthly active users, resulting in a 65% increase in orders and an 85% increase in sales. Tier 2 and tier 3 markets have also played a significant role in this growth, with 30% buying customers and 25% orders coming from smaller cities. Through innovative features such as 'Request for Quantity Discount', launched in Feb'19, sellers have catered to lakhs of bulk orders from businesses across the country. In addition to the 15cr+ GST enabled products, Amazon Business has launched the Commercial Store with thousands of products across top categories such as business laptops, networking devices, industrial adhesives, tools and equipment, and safety and security across top brands such as Lenovo, Cisco, Pidilite, Kimberly Clark, Stanley Black, and Decker, Kirloskar.

In the last 18 months, Amazon Business has played a crucial role in enabling and supporting small businesses in India to get back on their feet. To support businesses and their employees to stay safe, Amazon Business provided instant access to various safety products required for their offices and workplaces. The business marketplace has seen the addition of a host of supplies for workplace sanitization by creating a dedicated COVID Supply Store through which businesses can buy a range of essential products like PPE kits, masks, face shields, and sanitizers. To help businesses with incremental savings opportunities, Amazon Business launched B2B focused events such as MSME Accelerate, an event to help small businesses kick start their operations post the lockdown. MSME Accelerate saw participation from over 3L sellers, configuring business exclusive deals and bulk discounts resulting in a +30% increase in buying customers and a 35% increase in orders.

Commenting on the four-year anniversary, Suchit Subhas, Director, Amazon Business, said, "As we complete the four-year milestone in India, we are humbled by the overwhelming response from our customers and MSME selling partners. The India marketplace has been at the forefront of innovation, and we would continue to strive towards launching more such innovative features through which our customers can save more on their purchasing costs to improve profits and our MSME selling partners can increase their revenues. On the occasion of our anniversary, we look forward to celebrating with them through some great deals and offers on a wide selection of GST enabled products from top brands across categories." During the 'Anniversary Sale', businesses can avail of up to 20% cashback (maximum cashback of INR 1000/-) on orders above INR 1500/ while saving more with GST input tax credit and bulk discounts as part of the anniversary special offer.

Below are some top offers and deals from participating sellers: • Up to 30% off on laptops • Up to 55% off on televisions • Up to 70% off on Kitchen & Office Furnishing • Up to 30% off Printers & Inks • Up to 60% off School from Home essentials • Up to 50% off Work from Home essentials • Gifting items starting from INR 199 Check out all the offers on 'Anniversary Sale' here.

