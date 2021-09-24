R'than govt approves restructuring of Commercial Taxes Deptt

The Rajasthan government has approved a proposal to restructure the Commercial Taxes Department due to the changed scenario after the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST). Under the proposal, the number of zones, circles and wards will be increased for better administrative arrangements.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to this effect. Along with this, appellate authority offices have also been sanctioned for the convenience of the taxpayers. Enforcement cell is being strengthened to check tax evasion, an official statement said on Friday.

Gehlot has also given the approval to create 15 additional posts of Rajasthan Commercial Tax Service and Rajasthan Commercial Tax (Subordinate) Service. A new zone will be created in Bhiwadi for the effective implementation of GST in the state. This will increase the number of administrative zones to 16. The number of regular circles will be expanded from 82 to 135. The number of regular wards will also be increased from 296 to 320. According to the statement, this will facilitate the registration and evaluation of complaints of dealers as well as the works related to revenue collection. At the same time, for the convenience of the taxpayers, the office of the Appellate Authority has been approved in the Kota Zone.

This will facilitate the taxpayers to appeal against the orders passed by the Tax Assessing Officers at the local level itself. A business intelligence unit is being set up to strengthen the audit and anti-evasion work.

The Commercial Tax Department plays an important role in the collection of revenue of the state government. Its contribution to the tax revenue of the state is about 50 per cent. The revenue target for the financial year 2021-22 is more than Rs 60,000 crore.

