Heathrow Airport says UK border gates affected by "systems failure"
Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:22 IST
Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, said on Friday that a systems failure is affecting the e-gates which allow people to cross the border in the airport, adding that the issue was also affecting other points of entry. The e-gates are staffed and operated by Britain's Border Force.
"Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible," Heathrow said on Twitter.
