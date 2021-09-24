Left Menu

Heathrow Airport says UK border gates affected by "systems failure"

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-09-2021 18:37 IST | Created: 24-09-2021 18:22 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain's busiest airport, Heathrow, said on Friday that a systems failure is affecting the e-gates which allow people to cross the border in the airport, adding that the issue was also affecting other points of entry. The e-gates are staffed and operated by Britain's Border Force.

"Our teams are working with Border Force to find a solution as quickly as possible," Heathrow said on Twitter.

