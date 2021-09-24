CONCOR CMD V Kalyana Rama gets tenure extension by 2 years till Sept 2023

The Ministry of Railways has extended the tenure of disinvestment-bound Container Corporation of India (CONCOR) Chairman and Managing Director V Kalyana Rama by two years till September 30, 2023.

Rama's tenure was ending on September 30, 2021, CONCOR said in a BSE filing.

''The company is in receipt of the order... from the Ministry of Railways.

''As per this order, the tenure of V Kalyana Rama, chairman and managing director, which will be ending on September 30, 2021, has been extended with effect from Octover 1, 2021, till September 30, 2023, i.e., the date of his superannuation, or until further orders, whichever is earlier,'' it said.

CONCOR has over 60 inland container depots (ICDs), and 24 are situated on railway land.

Recently, the Congress party had accused the government of reducing land licensing fee for state-owned CONCOR, ahead of its disinvestment, to allegedly benefit private players.

Party spokesperson Gourav Vallabh had alleged that the government was seeking to reduce the land licensing fee from the existing six per cent to 2-3 per cent and increase the lease period from five years to 35 years.

Referring to CONCOR, he had said the Railway Board in its policy of March 19, 2020, notified a land licensing fees regime for industrial use of its land and extended the same to CONCOR, whereby the LLF being charged by the transporter now is six per cent of land value in the first year of licence.

