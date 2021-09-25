GST collection of Delhi govt has started picking up: Officials

The GST collection of the Delhi government has started picking up in the current financial year despite the adverse impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.

The GST collection for August in 2021-22 has surpassed the Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection of the pre-Covid year of 2020-21 by around 25 per cent, official figures showed.

The GST collection in August this fiscal was Rs 1,530 crore, while it was Rs 1,225 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 2,213 crore in 2019-20, the officials said.

The Delhi government collected Rs 8,863 crore as GST by mid-September in the current financial year, despite the first two months being under lockdown due to the second wave of COVID-19, they said.

In the financial year 2020-21, severely interrupted by the second wave, the GST collection was Rs 5,712 crore, they said.

GST collection recovery, which is indicative of normalising of trade and business activities, is less that of pre-Covid times, said a senior officer of the trade and taxes department of the Delhi government. The VAT collection is also improving with Rs 2,520 crore being realised till September 20 this year. The VAT collection during the corresponding period in 2020-21 was Rs 1,532 crore and Rs 2,507 crore in 2019-20, officials said. With the Covid situation improving appreciably in the national capital, the Delhi government has allowed all trade, business and manufacturing activities to open in a phased manner. Earlier this month, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister and Finance Minister Manish Sisodia said COVID-19 made a dent in Delhi government's revenue collection which was down by 41 per cent in 2020-21.

