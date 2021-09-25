Students of NIPS are another step ahead to represent India at 46th Skill Olympics 2021, Shanghai

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], September 25 (ANI/NewsVoir): A proud moment for NIPS School of Hotel Management. After competing among many promising aspiring chefs at the state level, two promising students of NIPS; Ushasi Ray Choudhury and Abhishek Kumar Shaw successfully got selected for the Regional level. The fourteen days long multi-layered state-level contest saw the passion and talent of the future chefs, the judges were amazed by their creativity which transpired into their marvelous creations on the plates.

Among a number of aspiring chefs, Ushasi Ray Choudhury and Abhishek Kumar Shaw amazed the judges and bagged the medals under the category, bakery and confectionery. The winners are now undergoing orientation and skill training and preparing themselves for the regional and national level on the way to represent India at Skill Olympics 2021, Shanghai. Celebrity Chef Joseph Uttam Gomes, Deputy Director and torch-bearer of NIPS Hospitality Group has been the mainstay of solidarity and inspiration for the students. His constant support and guidance helped the students to achieve their targets. Under his supervision and ability to ensure that his students choose the right organisation where they can showcase and utilise their potential to the maximum, many students have brought home several accolades both at international and national level.

Chef Gomes, Deputy Director of NIPS Hospitality Group said, "It gives me immense pleasure to open new entryways of opportunity for my beloved students, and it gives me immense joy to ascertain my students making the most of every single platform and opportunity provided to them, and you both are certainly one of them. My heartiest congratulations to both of you Ushasi and Abhishek on your accomplishment and my best wishes for your forthcoming competition at the regional level. I am sure you both will represent India at the international level and make us even more proud." The regional round for the 46th Skill Olympics 2021 has begun, and was hosted at NIPS School of Hotel Management, Kolkata Chapter. This year's Skill Olympics will be held in Shanghai and is an excellent opportunity and platform for aspiring chefs. A number of culinary enthusiasts of different hospitality management colleges from various districts came forward and competed with one another to be crowned as winners and qualify for the subsequent round.

The felicitation ceremony for the winners was organized by the Government of Bengal with grandeur at the Biswa Bangla Convention Centre in presence of Ministers of State of West Bengal. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

