HDFC sells part of invoked shares of Ansal Housing to recover dues
Housing Development Finance Corporation Ltd (HDFC) on Saturday said it has sold a part of the shares, invoked by it of Ansal Housing, to recover its dues.
In August, HDFC had invoked 46,20,000 shares of Ansal Housing Limited (Ansal) aggregating 7.78 per cent of the paid-up share capital, for recovery of part outstanding dues against loans availed by pledgers/borrowers. ''In this connection, we wish to inform you that out of this, the Corporation has in aggregate sold 12,67,504 shares, representing 2.13 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal, including 1,57,939 shares representing 0.27 per cent of the paid-up share capital of Ansal which were sold on September 24, 2021,'' HDFC said in a regulatory filing.
