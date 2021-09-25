Left Menu

Confident that LIC listing should happen by fourth quarter of this year: CEA Subramanian

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Saturday expressed confidence that the listing of LIC would happen by the fourth quarter of this year....this years budget has Rs 1.75 lakh crores as the proceeds from privatisation.

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 25-09-2021 21:33 IST | Created: 25-09-2021 20:41 IST
Confident that LIC listing should happen by fourth quarter of this year: CEA Subramanian
Subramanian, who was replying to a query on privatisation, talked about the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' policy and the key reform of promoting privatisation vis-a-vis public sector entities except for some strategic sectors. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian on Saturday expressed confidence that the listing of LIC would happen by the fourth quarter of this year.

''...this year's budget has Rs 1.75 lakh crores as the proceeds from privatisation. Air India is proceeding well. You must have read that there are two bids that have come. Bharat Petroleum and LIC's listing is also, we are confident it should happen by the fourth quarter of this year,'' he said.

''I am quite confident that this year, history will look at as a very, very important year for privatisation,'' he said at an interactive session as part of 'PGPMAX Leadership Summit 2021' of Indian School of Business (ISB) here.

The government has recently appointed 10 merchant bankers including Goldman Sachs (India) Securities, Citigroup Global Markets India, and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities India to manage the mega initial public offering of country's largest insurer LIC.

Subramanian, who was replying to a query on privatisation, talked about the 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' policy and the key reform of promoting privatisation vis-a-vis public sector entities except for some strategic sectors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5005611 update for v21H2 and v21H1

 Global
2
Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

Mars habitability limited by its small size: Study

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Himalayan villages; Vietnam delays reopening resort island over low vaccination rate and more

Health News Roundup: Doctors scale rockslides, invoke gods to vaccinate Hima...

 Global
4
Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in civil services exam: UPSC.

Jagrati Awasthi and Ankita Jain bag second and third ranks respectively in c...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021